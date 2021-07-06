STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Strengthen contact tracing in Kerala, says Central team

The two-member Central team deputed to monitor the Covid situation in the state suggested measures to strengthen contact tracing and quarantine.

Published: 06th July 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing on Saturday

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-member Central team deputed to monitor the Covid situation in the state suggested measures to strengthen contact tracing and quarantine. The observations were made at a time when the laxity in contact tracing and testing were blamed for the plateauing of number of positive cases in the state. The team held talks with the officers of the health department and Thiruvananthapuram collector Navjot Khosa on Monday.  

The central team consisted of deputy director of the regional centre of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Ruchi Jain, and professor of  Department of Respiratory Medicine, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Dr Saka Vinod Kumar. They visited the general hospital which is a Covid hospital, and a couple of containment zones in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The team reviewed the lockdown measures, Covid control measures taken up at various local bodies, public places, railway station, containment zones, awareness programmes and treatment facilities during the meeting. They are satisfied with the containment measures in general, and spoke about exercising caution in easing restrictions during festive season to prevent further spread,” said an officer. The team will visit Kollam and Pathanamthitta in the coming days.The Union Health Ministry sent teams to six states, including Kerala, to monitor the overall implementation of Covid management protocols, including testing, surveillance and containment operations. 

744 NEW COVID CASES IN CAPITAL; TPR FALLS TO 7.7%
T’Puram: The district on Monday reported 744 new Covid-19 positive cases, continuing the decline witnessed in the last few days.  The test positivity rate is 7.7 per cent which is also lower than the state average of 10.03 per cent. A total of 19 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. Besides, 1,209 patients recovered from the infection on the day. There are a total of 8,342 active patients as of Monday. Among the total positive cases, 648 people have been infected through the local transmission.Of them, three are health workers. A total of 35,222 people are under surveillance. 

Vaccination drive for migrant workers begins 
T’Puram: The Covid vaccination for guest workers has started in the district. The drive is being jointly carried out by the health and labour departments under the leadership of the district administration. The district has a total of 11,158 guest workers. Under the Kadakampally family health centre, two camps were set up at Anayara Valiya Udeshwaram School for guest workers. As many as 619 people received the first dose. According to district collector Navjyot Khosa, more vaccination sessions will be organised across the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp