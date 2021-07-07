1,115 new Covid cases in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Tuesday reported 1,115 new Covid cases with a test positivity rate of 8.1 per cent, which is lower than the state average of 10.9 per cent. The newly infected also include three health workers. A total of 25 deaths have also been reported in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1,011 people recovered from the disease on the day. As many as 8,421 people are still under treatment for the virus infection in the district.