KTU MTech third semester results out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kchnological University (KTU) has published results of MTech third semester regular and supplementary examination conducted by Ernakulam I and Ernakulam II clusters. The detailed results are available in student and college login. The last date to apply for the copy of answer script is July 12.(KTU) has published the detailed timetable of BTech first semester (2019 scheme) regular and supplementary examination and third-semester regular semester examination (2019 scheme) Details are available on www.ktu.edu.in
