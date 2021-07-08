STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A travelling bookstall for bookworms

The mobile bookstall travels daily from 10am to 6.30pm and has already covered 18 wards in the constituency.

The mobile bookstall travels daily from 10am to 6.30pm and has already covered 18 wards in the constituency 

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth launched a mobile bookstall titled Vijnana Yathra last week. The stall, arranged inside a van, has a huge collection of English and Malayalam books and has been receiving good response from the public. The campaign will conclude on July 9. 

“The main goal of Vijnana Yathra is to inculcate reading habits among children. The profit earned from selling the books will be used to purchase gadgets for the poor children in the constituency. It is part of our digital challenge project. We have already received many applications from schools and individuals about potential beneficiaries. One of the main goals of the project is to make the Vattiyoorkavu constituency tech-savvy,” said Prasanth. 

The mobile bookstall travels daily from 10am to 6.30pm and has already covered 18 wards in the constituency. As a follow up to the mobile bookstall, a reading competition for children will also be conducted. Students studying in high school and higher secondary levels can participate in the competition. 

The first 100 children to register will be selected. Each of them will get a book to read based on the recommendations of a jury panel. The participants have to submit a review online. “Ten finalists will be selected and their reviews will be further evaluated by the jury. The winner and two runners-up will be awarded books worth Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively,” he added. “This initiative will help children engage in productive activities and nurture their skills while being cooped up at homes,” he added. 

