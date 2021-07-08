CPM review report finds lapses, vote erosion

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is likely to probe the electoral performance of the LDF in certain constituencies, where LDF candidates, including those of allies, lost, were pushed into third position or didn’t get the expected majority. A decision on setting up probe panels will be finalised at the state committee which will meet on Friday and Saturday.

The election review report, which was approved by the two-day secretariat meet that concluded on Wednesday, found serious lapses with respect to campaigning in the Ambalappuzha constituency.

Though H Salam had won from Ambalappuzha, complaints came up before the Alappuzha district committee over non cooperation of senior leader G Sudhakaran. It’s learnt the report, however, doesn’t name Sudhakaran for lapses in campaigning.

