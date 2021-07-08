Gandhian Gopinathan Nair honoured

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gopinathan Nair has been inspiring people with the practicality, beauty and fragrance of Gandhian ideals, convincing them of the ever growing relevance of Gandhian values at the physical, social and spiritual levels, in modern times. Through this, he has been giving a rare social and spiritual leadership in peace and non-violent action, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Honouring senior Gandhian Padma Shri P Gopinathan Nair on the occasion of his birth centenary, he said the large number of articles he has written to over 15 books on Gandhiji, are store houses of Gandhian thought. What makes him different is his status as one of the few Gandhian leaders living today, who had participated in the Quit India Movement.