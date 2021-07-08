Man smothers mother to death in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 70-year-old woman was smothered to death by her alcoholic son near Poovar here on Thursday. Omana, a retired schoolteacher, was killed by her son Vipin Das, a 39-year-old ex-service man, for opposing his wayward lifestyle.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody. Vipin, an alcoholic, used to torture his mother on flimsy reasons. On Thursday, Omana rebuked him for coming home in an inebriated state. Enraged over this, Vipin invited his friends home and again consumed alcohol in the presence of Omana. As she objected to it, Vipin choked her and later smothered her to death.

To ensure she died, Vipin laid the body on the bed and stomped her repeatedly on the chest. The body was then taken outside where Vipin washed her face to remove the blood stains. Some of the neighbours, who had seen Omana’s dead body, developed suspicion over the cause of death and informed the police. The doctors, who conducted the autopsy, confirmed that the woman was indeed murdered.