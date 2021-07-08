More relaxations in Capital, lockdown continues in four municipalities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More relaxations will be allowed in the city limits as Thiruvananthapuram city corporation falls under category B with TPR standing between 5 to 1o percent, while the four municipalities are under category C (TPR 10 to 15 percent), as per the latest classification released by the district administration. Lockdown will continue in the four municipal areas - Attingal, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara and Varkala - for one week from Thursday.

As many as eight panchayats in the district have been classified as category D zone. Triple lockdown will be imposed for one week in Uzhamalakkal, Kadakavoor, Cherunniyoor, Vilavoorkkal, Kizhuvilam, Kadinamkulam, Ottur and Chemmaruthy panchayats.

As per the new guidelines, health clubs and gymansiums can function in Category A and B areas. That means health clubs can function without AC and allowing only 20 persons at a time from Thursday within the corporation limits. Tourism activities can also resume in A and B category areas. Kovalam can reopen as the beach falls under corporation area. Guests at Kovalam need to be either fully vaccinated or possess RTPCR negative certificate . However, dine in facility in hotels is still not open. Total lockdown will continue on Saturday and Sunday. Religious places will be open as per protocol on these days.

Other restrictions

At Local Self Governments in A and B categories, all government offices, companies, commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions shall function with 100 percent staff. These offices can be staffed by up to 50 per cent of people in category C areas. The rest have to work from home

In addition to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, banks and financial institutions can operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Only office work is allowed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It will not be open to the public

Religious institutions can be opened for rituals involving a maximum of 15 people within the limits of A and B category local bodies. Strict Covid-19 protocols must be followed

Exams can be held on Saturdays and Sundays in all category areas.

Indoor shooting of television serials will be allowed in A and B category locations. The maximum number of people should be limited with strict Covid-19 protocol

Supermarkets in A, B and C categories are allowed to have access to up to five people per 100 square feet of space. Information such as the area of the shop and the number of people who can enter should be displayed. Customer information register, thermal scanning and hand sanitizing facilities should be provided at the entrances of supermarkets. Queue system should be set up outside the shops if required

There will be a complete lockdown on Sundays.

Restrictions on Saturdays and Sundays in Category D will be imposed throughout the week. There will be strict police surveillance and inspection.

Public transport will be allowed only on demand as per Covid protocol. Vehicles will not have stops in C and D categories.

Exemptions currently granted in each category will continue.

In B category areas, autorickshaws can carry two passengers, besides the driver.

People from other states should carry RTPCR negative certificate

1,150 NEW COVID CASES IN DISTRICT

T’Puram: The district on Wednesday reported 1,150 new Covid-19 positive cases with the test positivity rate at 7.8 percent which is lower than the state average of 10. 36 per cent. A total of 16 deaths have also been reported in the past 24 hours. As many as 541 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 9,014 patients are still under treatment in the district. Among the total positive cases, 1,055 persons have been infected through the local transmission.