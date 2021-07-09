STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chalachithra Academy to release 10 shorts online

The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA) will release 10 short films made by the short film scriptwriting competition winners on July 9 to 11 on its YouTube channel.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:59 AM

Once theatres reopen after the Covid crisis settles, the producers will have an option to screen the movies in theatres owned by KSFDC before releasing them on state-owned OTT platform.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA) will release 10 short films made by the short film scriptwriting competition winners on July 9 to 11 on its YouTube channel. The winners were selected from the last year’s competition on the topic Isolation and Survival. The winners received prize money of `50,000 each. 

 “It was an attempt by KSCA to empower and engage the creative minds during the lockdown. The entries were invited from Malayalis across the globe. Among the total 730 entries, the winners were selected by a three-member jury panel consisting of filmmaker Shyama Prasad, Blessy and writer Chandramathi.

The winners of the scriptwriting competition were announced by A K Balan, former cultural affairs minister. Some of the winners shot the films on their own and some were facilitated with the directors as per their request to the Chalachithra Academy,” a source with the KSCA said.The short films will be featured in the upcoming International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala.

