Govt clerk swindles Rs 65 lakh meant for SC students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old clerk of SC development department for allegedly embezzling Rs 65 lakh meant to construct reading rooms for SC students.Rahul, of Kattakkada now residing at Kudappanakkunnu, swindled the money by transferring the cash to the account of his relatives and friends. The police said there are 11 accused in the case and barring Rahul and two others, the rest are on anticipatory bail.

Rahul too had approached the court, but his bail plea was rejected and he was told to appear before the investigating officer. Cantonment Assistant Commissioner G L Ajith Kumar said Rahul and another government employee, who is yet to be arrested, hatched the plan and committed the crime during 2018-2020 with the help of two promoters. With the help of promoters, they canvassed parents, who wanted to be the beneficiaries of the scheme. They made the parents sign the applications, which were then forwarded to the department.

The accused then transferred the sanctioned fund to the account of relatives and friends. The applicants were told that their applications were rejected.The anomaly came to the notice of an employee of the department, who conveyed the matter to the authorities. On investigation, it was found that a chunk of the swindled cash, Rs 25 lakh, was transferred to the account of a 75-year-old man, who is the grandfather of Rahul’s wife.