Tech varsity rules out change in exam date

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has ruled out any change in the exams scheduled to begin from Friday (July 9). The decision to go ahead with the exam schedule came in the wake of the High Court refusing to stay the examinations.

A group of students had approached the court seeking directions and a stay on the conduct of the examinations from July 9 in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases. The university has decided to provide another chance to students who are unable to appear for the exams due to Covid and allied health issues and to students from outside the state who are facing travel issues. This examination will be considered as their first regular chanceA special feature will be launched on the university portal soon for such students, KTU said in a statement.