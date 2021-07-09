Water supply to be disrupted on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Water Authority’s drinking water supply in Thiruvananthapuram will be affected on Saturday from 10am to midnight. This is due to modernisation drive the KWA is initiating to install “flow meter” in main water pipe from Aruvikkara dam under the Amrut scheme.The authorities have decided to completely shut down the 66 million litres per day capacity purification plant at Aruvikkara for the modernisation work.

KWA’s Peroorkada, Kowdiar, Pongumoodu and Kazhakoottam sections will not get drinking water on Saturday. The following Corporation wards will be affected - Peroorkada, Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, Muttada, Kuravankonam, Nanthencode, Pattom, Medical College, Kesavadasapuram, Nalanchira, Ulloor, Chettivilakam, Sreekariyam, Kulathoor, Chanthavilakam, Poundkadavu, Attipra, Kazhakoottam, Mannanthala, Chellamangalam, Chempazhanthy, Njandoorkonam, Edavakode, Poudikonam, Cheruvakkal, Akkulam, Anamukham and Kannanmoola.

Since an alternative mechanism is being provided for the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, KWA’s Palayam and Pattoor sections will also be affected. The following wards comprising Pattom, Karikkakam, Vettucaud, Shanghumugham, Kunnukuzhi, Vazhuthacaud, Jagathy, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Kadakampally, Pettah and Palayam wards will get only partial drinking water supply.

KWA has said that those consumers who require tanker lorry water should get in touch with the vending point at PTP Nagar in the following contact numbers - 1916 (toll free), 8547697340 or 8547638181.

Also, consumers can use the smart app of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation or the 24- hour mobile number, 9496434488 or land line number, 0471 2377701 for tanker lorry service. Drinking water supply will be resumed by Sunday morning in low-lying areas and by evening in elevated areas.