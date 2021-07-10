Corp to carry out vector disease control activities

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the district is busy tackling the Covid pandemic, the public is now battling the rapid spread of mosquitoes and the increased risk due to the outbreak of vector-borne diseases such as Zika and dengue. The city corporation officials have prepared a detailed action plan for controlling the spread of vector diseases in the district.

Mayor Arya Rajendran said the corporation conducted a ‘Dry Day’ campaign last month, where volunteers assigned for about 50 households each carried out source-destruction activities. “Since the Aedes mosquito thrives in stagnant water, efforts were made to destroy the breeding sources such as open vessels, tiers, flowerpots etc. About one lakh breeding sources were destroyed as part of the campaign,” said Arya. The campaign will continue and the dry day will be observed on all Sundays, she added.

Zika infection

Zika virus is spread primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Fever, rash, headache, joint pain, red eyes and muscle pain are the main symptoms of the virus. Though health experts said it is not fatal, Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause microcephaly and other severe brain defects in the child.

Since 14 cases were reported in the district, the health wing of the corporation will carry out checks in scrap shops and tyre repairing shops as part of source destruction activities. “Fogging and spraying will be carried out in each ward. Daily, one to two dengue cases are being reported in the district. Currently, fogging is carried out only in areas demanding it. However, if the need arises, mass fogging will be done,” said a health wing official.

As per the mosquito index prepared by the corporation, the number of mosquitoes is high in Jagathy, Valiyavila, Pattom, Pettah, Nedumangad, Kamaleswaram and Kalippankulam. The mayor said councillors will frame ward-level action plans after discussions with the residents’ association representatives, rapid response team members, local sanitation committee and Kudumbashree. “Awareness programmes will be held along with the source destruction activities. Meanwhile, the number of dengue hotspots in the district has come down though cleaning activities were interrupted due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic,” the mayor said.