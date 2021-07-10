STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp yet to get Rs 130 crore central fund: Mayor Arya Rajendran

Later, Arya explained the progress of LIFE Mission and housing schemes.

Published: 10th July 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has not handed over Rs 130 crore to the city corporation as recommended by the Central Finance Commission, Mayor Arya Rajendran told council members at a special council meet here. The meet was called following opposition BJP’s demand that the number of beneficiaries allowed to be selected from each ward for various schemes was too less to accommodate all the deserving ones. LDF members said BJP councillors had not put forward any constructive plan or proposal for the working group and development seminars. The governing council has not taken any step to reduce the number of beneficiaries it. Later, Arya explained the progress of LIFE Mission and housing schemes.

“The project expenditure rose to 74 per cent by 2020-21. This year, it will go higher. LIFE Mission completed 4,414 houses, while the construction of several others is in progress. All the plans of the corporation submitted to the district planning committee were approved,” she said. “The corporation has not yet received Rs 130 crore from the Centre. Once this is received, it will be possible to include more beneficiaries,” she said. BJP councillor M R Gopan listed out the number of beneficiaries allowed for various schemes from each ward.

“Only five beneficiaries are allowed in general category from each ward for carrying out maintenance work of houses in dilapidated condition, while two are allowed for the project to provide cots to senior citizens. Only one flat is under construction in LIFE Mission in the Corporation,” Gopan said. UDF councillor Padmakumar said the number of beneficiaries for house maintenance should be increased.

He alleged that the LIFE Mission figures are misleading as many other projects are subsumed under it now. To the allegation regarding repetition of projects in the budget, LDF councillor Gayathri Babu presented figures to show that the corporation is among the leading local bodies in projects in the production sector. Meanwhile, BJP councillors staged a protest inside the council hall with placards seeking justice for the rape and murder of a minor girl at Vandiperiyar in Idukki in which the accused was an active worker of the Left party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya Rajendran
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp