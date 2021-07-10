KSRTC service to bank test venues on July 10,12

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC will operate special bus service for the applicants appearing for SBI probationary officer’s test to be held in the district on July 10 and 12. The service will be operated from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal depots to the test venue at Rajadhani College of Engineering in Nagaroor. The KSRTC is also considering services from Kilimanoor and Venjarammoodu depots if there is enough demand. For more details contact Thiruvananthapuram depot - 0471- 2323886, 9495099902 , Attingal - 0470 - 2622202, 9188526718