Varsities shy away from paying revised pension

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Faced with severe revenue crunch and dwindling non-plan grant from the government, universities in the state have started distancing themselves from the obligation of paying revised pension to around 20,000 former employees. TNIE had reported earlier that the disbursal of revised pension would land in uncertainty as the government has insisted that the additional financial burden arising out of the pension revision should be borne by the universities from their “own resources”.

Following the government’s condition, the University of Kerala, which has the highest number of pensioners among state universities, has issued an order cancelling the pension revision. According to sources, other universities too are expected to follow suit. The revision of pension and other related benefits for university employees was implemented in the University of Kerala through an order on June 30. However, on July 8, the varsity issued another order cancelling the pension revision order without attributing any specific reason. According to sources, the government washing its hands of the financial commitment arising from pension revision had put the university in a quandary.

“Universities were expecting the additional expense to be met from the government’s nonplan grant. The government’s move to put the onus on the varsities has upset matters,” said a top official in the university, requesting anonymity. Already, state universities are reeling under severe fund crunch. Distance education courses, that were major sources of revenue, have been badly hit following the establishment of the Sree Narayana Guru Open University.

“We have taken up the matter with the government and requested enhanced non-plan grant. If the already scarce funds are diverted for pension revision, various development activities that are to be carried out in a timely manner would be severely hit,” the official pointed out. Majority of the pensioners are from the universities of Kerala, Calicut and Kerala Agricultural University. The state government’s commitment to providing huge funds for the newly set up Sree Narayana Guru Open University and the Digital University is the reason for its reduced grants to other varsities, sources pointed out.