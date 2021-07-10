Youth held for attacking siblings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a youngster, who is accused of attempting to murder two brothers at Kudavoor junction, near Pettah, on Monday. Adarsh, 21, of Karikkakom, is the first accused in the case pertaining to attempt to murder Jithin and Jithu. The police said the siblings were hacked by a four-member gang using a countrymade sword. Two of the accused were already arrested. The assailants felt the siblings had branded them as peddlers, and hence executed the attack. Adarsh was produced before the local court.