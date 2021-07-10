STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Zika virus: Corp to expedite containment measures

The city will expedite preventive and containment measures, including fumigation at all the 100 wards soon in the wake of 14 Zika virus cases reported in the corporation limits.

Published: 10th July 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Zika Virus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will expedite preventive and containment measures, including fumigation at all the 100 wards soon in the wake of 14 Zika virus cases reported in the corporation limits. Primarily, a mass fogging campaign will be initiated apart from surveys to be conducted with the help of Kudumbashree workers at each and every household to ensure there is no waterlogging at houses.

The corporation has also identified five locations to install the Smart Mosquito Density System under the Smart City project. According to Mayor Arya Rajendran, efforts are on to start mass fumigation in the city to eliminate the presence of mosquitoes which cause viral infection. “The campaign will be carried out at all 100 wards. Last month, we conducted fumigation at some places based on the request of the councillors. However, we will restart it as a drive to ensure no mosquitos at households.

A door-to-door awareness campaign will also be done to advise the members of the houses not to allow the water to float on the house premises. A meeting convened by the Health Minister Veena George discussed about various containment measures,” she said. The corporation has also begun the sanitation drive in the corporation on Sundays as part of the ‘dry day’ campaign envisaged by the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zika virus
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp