Zika virus: Corp to expedite containment measures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will expedite preventive and containment measures, including fumigation at all the 100 wards soon in the wake of 14 Zika virus cases reported in the corporation limits. Primarily, a mass fogging campaign will be initiated apart from surveys to be conducted with the help of Kudumbashree workers at each and every household to ensure there is no waterlogging at houses.

The corporation has also identified five locations to install the Smart Mosquito Density System under the Smart City project. According to Mayor Arya Rajendran, efforts are on to start mass fumigation in the city to eliminate the presence of mosquitoes which cause viral infection. “The campaign will be carried out at all 100 wards. Last month, we conducted fumigation at some places based on the request of the councillors. However, we will restart it as a drive to ensure no mosquitos at households.

A door-to-door awareness campaign will also be done to advise the members of the houses not to allow the water to float on the house premises. A meeting convened by the Health Minister Veena George discussed about various containment measures,” she said. The corporation has also begun the sanitation drive in the corporation on Sundays as part of the ‘dry day’ campaign envisaged by the state government.