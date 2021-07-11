17 test negative for Zika virus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Samples collected from 17 people, who were suspected to have contracted the Zika virus, have tested negative at the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, Health Minister Veena George has said. The samples were collected from people from Nanthencode, where the state’s first Zika virus patient resided and also from Parassala, her native place.The woman was confirmed to have contracted the virus in tests held at NIV, Pune.

