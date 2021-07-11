Capital records 949 Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district recorded 949 more Covid cases on Saturday, with a test positivity rate of 7.4 per cent. Meanwhile, a1,012 people recovered from the virus infection. In all, 9,643 people are currently being treated for Covid in the district.

The newly infected also include one health worker. As many as 21 people died of the disease in the district on the day. The total number of vaccine doses administrated to date stands at 18,70,319. As many as 13,58,096 people have been administered the first dose, while 5,12,223 people received the second dose.

On Saturday, 29,561 people were vaccinated in the district. Vaccination was conducted in 120 centres.