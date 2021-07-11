CPM leader Kattakada Shashi no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPM leader Kattakada Shashi, 70, a district secretariat member of the party, died here on Saturday. Shashi was the state secretary and All India working committee member of the CITU and state president of Headload and General Workers Union. He was under treatment for post-Covid ailments.

Hundreds of party workers paid homage when his body was kept at the party’s district committee office for the public to pay tributes.The cremation was held on the premises of his house at noon. Sashi was a victim of police atrocities during the Emergency. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tributes to Shashi. In a condolence message, the chief minister said he was duty-bound to organise labourers of different sectors.