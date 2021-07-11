STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Home is where the heart is... back to embrace of familiar faces and sounds!

Ask Motilal (name changed), hailing from Lahore district in Jharkhand, about how he ended up in Kerala and a gentle laugh is his response.

Published: 11th July 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Inmates engaged in agricultural activity at Shradha Care Home run by dist panchayat

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ask Motilal (name changed), hailing from Lahore district in Jharkhand, about how he ended up in Kerala and a gentle laugh is his response. The 29-year-old  arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station  during the pandemic after last year’s nationwide lockdown had kicked in. 

“I caught a train from Mumbai to find work here. My friend Anil told me about the work and I came here,” recalls Motilal. But by the time he arrived in the state capital, he had lost his mobile. Clueless and lost in a place with hardly any contact, Motilal soon drew the attention of the police.

Officers were unable to understand his language and soon Motilal ended up at the Government Mental Health Centre at Peroorkkada. Motilal never had any mental health issues. When this became clear, he was transferred to the Shradha Care Home run by the district panchayat at Venjaramoodu, from where his contacts were traced and family alerted. Now, several months on, he’s all set to go home. 

Motilal is among the six non-Keralite inmates of the care home. The district panchayat has been reintegating those who recovered from mental illness into  mainstream society for the past 10 years. In a first, the district panchayat is all set to send back six non Keralites to their home states. 

Three of them, including Motilal, came to Kerala looking for work. Except for Motilal, the other five were suffering from mental health issues. Of the lot, 50-year-old Sohan has had the longest stay at the care home. At 41, Sohan ended up in the capital from Bihar. Though Sohan says he wants to go home and vividly remembers that his family includes his parents, his relatives could not be traced up till now. With no address or ID proof, there is no choice, but to send Sohan to a care home in his home state. 

They are being rehabilitated as part of district panchayat’s Pratyasha project. On Monday, Social Justice Minister R Bindu inaugurated the initiative. As a farewell gift, the minister presented them sweet packets. Now, they will be shifted to a rehabilitation centre in Malayattur, where they will undergo psycho-social training, and then return to their home states. Except for two individuals, the families of others could be traced.

“Often the families aren’t willing to take them back even after they recover from their mental health issues. Among the lot, there have been people who have been constantly requesting the need to go home and meet their families. The idea is to reintegrate them into social mainstream. It is easy to put them in a centre and provide what they need. But as a society, it is our responsibility to equip them with life skills,” says welfare standing committee chairman Vilappil Radhakrishnan.  As many as 19 inmates remain at the care home now. Six more recovered patients from the health centre will be accommodated here. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp