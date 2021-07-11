Kerala Bank launches new loan scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Bank has launched a loan scheme titled ‘Kerala Bank Samagra’ for the infrastructure development of Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperatives (PACS). Bank president Gopi Kottamurikkal released the brochure of the scheme by handing over a copy to Anil Kumar A, general manager, PACS development department, Kerala Bank. In his address, Gopi said the comprehensive loan scheme was devised to help PACS create job opportunities in rural areas and overcome the Covid crisis.
