Man held for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A middle-aged man has been arrested for raping a minor girl after kidnapping her from her house. Anil Kumar, 50, who resides at Aruvikkara, was arrested by the Pettah Police. The incident that led to the arrest occurred in January. The police said the girl was kidnapped from her house by Akhil, the first-accused, and taken to Palode in Anil’s autorickshaw. Later, the girl was raped in an uninhabited house. The police had earlier arrested Akhil. Anil was remanded in judicial custody.