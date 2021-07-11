STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 10 lakh solatium to relatives of zoo keeper who died of cobra bite

The authorities have seen this incident as a special case under humanitarian concerns as per 1980 Kerala Rules for Payment of Compensation to victims of Attack by Wild Animals rules.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has come out with an order stating that Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned as compensation to the family of A S Harshad, the reptile keeper belonging to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo who died of King Cobra bite while cleaning its enclosure. The order issued by principal secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha says that it has directed Principal Chief Conservator (wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden to provide Rs 10 lakh to the family of Harshad from the forest department head.

The incident happened while Harshad was discharging his official duty which is similar to what would have happened in forests. It should be recalled that the cabinet had sanctioned a total of Rs 20 lakh, a job under die in harness scheme to Harshad’s wife, Sheeja and free education until his son, Abin, reaches 18 years of age. S Abu, Museum and Zoo director, told TNIE that the remaining Rs 10 lakh will be sanctioned towards house construction under Life Mission scheme.

