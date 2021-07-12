Family caught unawares as suspected blade mafia razes compound wall of house; no case registered

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Koliyoor, near Kovalam on Sunday, after a group of persons involved in a suspected blade mafia razed the compound wall of a house using an earth mover without asking the family members.Though local residents intervened and stopped the act, the Kovalam police did not register a case as they said the land and house are owned by the money lender. The police said the matter had been settled.

The incident took place around 7.30am when the house owner, Mini, who lives nearby, came out after hearing the JCB pulling down the wall. She sought the help of neighbours to stop the gang members. Later, the gang and the residents had a heated argument over the ownership of the land and house. The police rushed to the spot and took three persons into custody.

According to police, Mini borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh 21 years ago from the money lender. Though she repaid Rs 60,000, the money lender asked for the remaining amount including the interest. Later, Mini and her daughter had to relocate to a nearby house. However, the team demolished the compound wall of the house in the morning even after Mini had promised to repay the entire amount.

“We settled the matter after discussing it with the two parties. The money lender has a High Court order testifying his possession over the land. So legally, the claim of Mini will not stand. Later, Mini and relatives agreed to pay Rs 8 lakh to the money lender within 15 days. We did not register any case,” said G Praiju, Kovalam inspector of police.

Ugly turn of events