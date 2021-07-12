STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Family caught unawares as suspected blade mafia razes compound wall of house; no case registered

Though local residents intervened and stopped the act, the Kovalam police did not register a case as they said the land and house are owned by the money lender.

Published: 12th July 2021 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Koliyoor, near Kovalam on Sunday, after a group of persons involved in a suspected blade mafia razed the compound wall of a house using an earth mover without asking the family members.Though local residents intervened and stopped the act, the Kovalam police did not register a case as they said the land and house are owned by the money lender. The police said the matter had been settled.  

The incident took place around 7.30am when the house owner, Mini, who lives nearby, came out after hearing the JCB pulling  down the wall. She sought the help of neighbours to stop the gang members. Later, the gang and the residents had a heated argument over the ownership of the land and house. The police rushed to the spot and took three persons into custody.

According to police, Mini borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh 21 years ago from the money lender. Though she repaid Rs 60,000, the money lender asked for the remaining amount including the interest. Later, Mini and her daughter had to relocate to a nearby house. However, the team demolished the compound wall of the house in the morning even after Mini had promised to repay the entire amount.

“We settled the matter after discussing it with the two parties. The money lender has a High Court order testifying his possession over the land. So legally, the claim of Mini will not stand. Later, Mini and relatives agreed to pay Rs 8 lakh to the money lender within 15 days. We did not register any case,” said G Praiju, Kovalam inspector of police.

Ugly turn of events

  • Mini borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from the money lender 21 years ago.
  • She repaid Rs 60,000, The money lender asked for the remaining amount, including the interest
  • Later, Mini and daughter had to relocate to a nearby house
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blade mafia Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp