World Malayalee Council to ink deal with traditional weavers this week

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to revive the crisis-ridden handloom sector of Balaramapuram in the district, the World Malayalee Council headquartered in the USA announced a project called ‘Kaitharikku Oru Kaithangu’’ (A helping hand to handloom) so as to ensure projects for the hundred-odd weavers in the village. This will be apart from the project initiated by the Centre for Innovation on Science and Social Action (CISSA) in association with NRIs.

As a first step, the NRI group is all set to place bulk orders of 3,000 to 5,000 gift hampers which include traditional handloom mundu, kasavu saris, masks and blouse materials. Each hamper costs `2,000 to `4.500 and the NRIs can buy the products online which will be readied by this week.

The council has also been impressed by the handicraft products made by the artisans based in Balaramapuram. Recently, council members led by its global chairman Johnny Kuruvilla visited Balaramapuram and held talks with the traders. Kiran Kumar N, an entrepreneur based in Balaramapuram, will be the operations partner of the entire initiative.

The first deal is expected to be signed this week and the production will start as quickly as possible so that the gift hampers would be shipped to various countries before the Onam festival. The first shipment will be completed in ten days. Altogether, 100 consignments will be exported to Gulf countries.

The project is also expected to ensure a good revenue for each and every household at Balaramapuram. This is the first-ever project by the NRIs for helping the handloom sector. The unique aspect is the direct deal between the council and weavers. The official launch is planned on August 1 at Balaramapuram. The World Malayalee Council has 50 affiliated units across the world and members of these groups can book and buy the products online.

According to Kuruvilla, the project would be a gamechanger for the handloom sector at Balaramapuram. “We decided to help the weavers after attending the online meeting convened by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. A discussion was held on the ailing handloom sector at Balaramapuram,” he said.