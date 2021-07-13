Capital records 676 fresh Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Monday reported 676 new Covid cases. The test positivity rate is 6.5 percent which is also lower than the state average of 9.14 per cent. A total of nine persons died of Covid infection in the past 24 hours. As many as 898 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 9,524 patients are still under treatment in the district. The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 32,942.

