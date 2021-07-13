STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No change in tech varsity offline exams, says VC

The Kerala Technological University (KTU) has informed that the BTech offline examinations  will be held as per schedule.

Published: 13th July 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Technological University (KTU) has informed that the BTech offline examinations  will be held as per schedule. Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree issued a statement in this regard on Monday after AICTE asked the university to review its decision in view of Covid.There were reports that the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) informed KTU to cancel the offline examinations as it is not safe to conduct them in the wake of the Covid situation. However, the varsity made it clear that the AICTE has only suggested the university to relook its decision.

The Vice-Chancellor said that special permission has been given for students to appear for examinations at engineering colleges near their home. The university has also instructed the colleges to strictly abide by all Covid-19 protocols prescribed by the state government. “The AICTE has never instructed the KTU to cancel or postpone the examinations. It just made a suggestion to relook the decision in the given scenario. We have however decided to go ahead with examinations, said a KTU spokesperson.

The AICTE has made the suggestion following a letter from Mavelikkara MP and Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh. Kodikunnil pointed out that students from other states could not appear for the exam in the present situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp