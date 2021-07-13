No change in tech varsity offline exams, says VC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Technological University (KTU) has informed that the BTech offline examinations will be held as per schedule. Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree issued a statement in this regard on Monday after AICTE asked the university to review its decision in view of Covid.There were reports that the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) informed KTU to cancel the offline examinations as it is not safe to conduct them in the wake of the Covid situation. However, the varsity made it clear that the AICTE has only suggested the university to relook its decision.

The Vice-Chancellor said that special permission has been given for students to appear for examinations at engineering colleges near their home. The university has also instructed the colleges to strictly abide by all Covid-19 protocols prescribed by the state government. “The AICTE has never instructed the KTU to cancel or postpone the examinations. It just made a suggestion to relook the decision in the given scenario. We have however decided to go ahead with examinations, said a KTU spokesperson.

The AICTE has made the suggestion following a letter from Mavelikkara MP and Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh. Kodikunnil pointed out that students from other states could not appear for the exam in the present situation.