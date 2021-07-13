Pregnant women to be given Covid vaccine priority

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has decided to start a campaign called ‘Mathrukavacham’ to give Covid vaccine to all pregnant women on a priority basis. The expecting mothers will be encouraged to register themselves for vaccination at the ward level. ASHA workers will give assistance to pregnant women without smartphone or computers for the registration.

Health minister Veena George said health workers would ensure that all pregnant women in a sub centre are registered and vaccinated. Special vaccination camps will be set up for pregnant women to insulate them from others who come for vaccination, said a statement.

The ministry of health and family welfare has recently approved expert recommendation for giving vaccine to pregnant women. Studies show that pregnant women are at an increased risk of severe illness from Covid compared to non-pregnant women in case they get infected.