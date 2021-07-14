50 hurdles to go in a bid to make Capital’s roads safer

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an audit as part of the special drive ‘Operation clear pathways’, the motor vehicles department (MVD) squads have identified more than 50 hurdles that affect the view of motorists in the Thiruvananthapuram RTO limit. All stakeholders were asked to remove the obstructions such as encroachments on footpaths, protruding trees and branches, concrete debris on roadsides and electric poles in an order issued by the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA).

“The swift action comes in the wake of a High Court order in reponse to multiple pleas by citizens, directing the authorities concerned to remove all the obstructions that pose a threat to road safety. Abandoned vehicles along the city and rural roads will also be removed,” said a KRSA official.The hurdles were identified in Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyattinkara, Kattakada, Nedumangad, Chirayinkeezhu, Attingal and Varkala taluks in the district. “Motorists are unable to see vehicles entering the main roads from intersections, often causing accidents. More such obstructions were found in rural roads,” said Brinda Sanil, motor vehicles inspector, Thiruvananthapuram RTO division (enforcement).

Brinda also pointed out that roadside encroachments have increased since the lockdown, and are a cause for concern. “During the lockdown, many small vendors in rural areas were finding it difficult to sell their products. So, they were allowed to set shop along city roads as there was little vehicular traffic. However, even after the lockdown was lifted, these small vendors haven’t shifted. For instance, both sides of the Valiyavila road have been encroached by vendors selling fruits, vegetables and fish,” she said. Advertisement hoardings are also being scrutinised as part of the initiative.