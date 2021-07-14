KITE’s ‘Saphalam 2021’ app to provide detailed SSLC results

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state general education department all set to declare the results of the SSLC exam on Wednesday, the Kerala Infrastructure Technology for Education (KITE) has launched a mobile app ‘Saphalam 2021’ that gives a detailed analysis of the results.

The app is in addition to KITE’s cloud-based portal for SSLC results www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and has been made available in Google Playstore for download by users, KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said. In addition to individual results, analysis of the SSLC results at school level, educational district level, and revenue district level will be made available through the app.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty is scheduled to announce the SSLC result in the capital at 2pm on Wednesday.