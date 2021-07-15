Chocolates with love

Mahima Anna Jacob By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Rakkaudella’ chocolates are born when fresh cocoas, carefully handpicked from Idukki hills, undergo a series of meticulous processes. The single-origin dark chocolate brand founded by brothers Ouseppachan Johnson and Kuriachan Johnson ventured into chocolate artistry to become the creators of India’s finest chocolate.

Rakkaudella, the Finnish word, translates into ‘with love’. “Dark chocolates have anti-oxidant properties. We aim to retain them and create a line of healthy handcrafted artisanal chocolates that contain just two key ingredients — cocoa, and cane sugar,” says Ouseppachan, the co-founder of Rakkaudella.

The two-month-old brand sources cocoas from Idukki’s organic certified farms. “Since the cocoas collected are fresh and are free from pesticides and chemicals, we don’t add any emulsifiers or stabilisers to enhance richness, texture, and taste,” says Kuriachan Johnson, co-founder of Rakkaudella.

The duo claims that the inspiration to start the venture came after they saw how cocoas are processed by the Belgian cocoa exporter, Luca Beltrami. He has been running a fermentation unit with his wife, Ellen Taerwe, in Thodupuzha for over a decade. “The cocoas collected from the organic certified farmlands in Idukki are fermented and dried in Luca’s unit. His way of processing intrigued both of us. So we decided to learn from him,” says the duo.

The artisanal chocolate bars are crafted after processing dry beans for around 72-hours. “It is a four-step process, which includes roasting, removal of husks, grinding and tempering of the choco paste,” informs Ouseppachan.

Rakkaudella now offers four premium varieties with 70 per cent dark chocolate. Their flavours include a Rich and creamy Plain Dark Chocolate bar, Roasted and caramelized Hazelnuts, Almond and Cashew Dark chocolate, and Raisins. They are all set to soon launch coffee and ginger variants too.

