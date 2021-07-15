STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chocolates with love

Brothers Ouseppachan Johnson and Kuriachan Johnson were intrigued by organic cocoa, and that was the birth of their artisanal chocolate brand ‘Rakkaudella’

Published: 15th July 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Rakkaudella’ chocolates are born when fresh cocoas, carefully handpicked from Idukki hills, undergo a series of meticulous processes. The single-origin dark chocolate brand founded by brothers Ouseppachan Johnson and Kuriachan Johnson ventured into chocolate artistry to become the creators of India’s finest chocolate. 

Rakkaudella, the Finnish word, translates into ‘with love’. “Dark chocolates have anti-oxidant properties. We aim to retain them and create a line of healthy handcrafted artisanal chocolates that contain just two key ingredients — cocoa, and cane sugar,” says Ouseppachan, the co-founder of Rakkaudella. 

The two-month-old brand sources cocoas from Idukki’s organic certified farms. “Since the cocoas collected are fresh and are free from pesticides and chemicals, we don’t add any emulsifiers or stabilisers to enhance richness, texture, and taste,” says Kuriachan Johnson, co-founder of Rakkaudella. 

The duo claims that the inspiration to start the venture came after they saw how cocoas are processed by the Belgian cocoa exporter, Luca Beltrami. He has been running a fermentation unit with his wife, Ellen Taerwe, in Thodupuzha for over a decade. “The cocoas collected from the organic certified farmlands in Idukki are fermented and dried in Luca’s unit. His way of processing intrigued both of us. So we decided to learn from him,” says the duo. 

The artisanal chocolate bars are crafted after processing dry beans for around 72-hours. “It is a four-step process, which includes roasting, removal of husks, grinding and tempering of the choco paste,” informs Ouseppachan.

Rakkaudella now offers four premium varieties with 70 per cent dark chocolate. Their flavours include a Rich and creamy Plain Dark Chocolate bar, Roasted and caramelized Hazelnuts, Almond and Cashew Dark chocolate, and Raisins. They are all set to soon launch coffee and ginger variants too.
Priced at J250
Order on Amazon.in
@chocolates_rakkaudella on Instagram

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp