Corporation to hear graft-related plaints

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Owing to the rise in complaints of corruption levelled against corporation staff, Mayor Arya Rajendran on Wednesday said steps have been taken to address the public’s legitimate grievances. In a statement, she said complaints regarding health, revenue and engineering authorities and the zonal office and municipal main office can be mailed directly to her office. People can file their complaints either through the mayor’s grievances redressal cell or via e-mail to the mayor’s office. “The corporation has maintained the same position on corruption as the government, as the misconduct by a few employees may tarnish the reputation of the staff and the corporation,” the statement said.