Semi-lockdown to continue in Capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Partial lockdown will continue in Thiruvananthapuram city corporation in the next one week from Thursday as it remains under category B with TPR standing between 5 to 10 per cent, Two municipalities, Neyyattinkara and Nedumangad, also promoted from category C to B in which the partial restrictions are applicable.

However, lockdown will continue in two other municipalities, Attingal and Varkala, as these local bodies fall under category C (TPR between 10 and 15 pc). As many as five panchayats in the district have been classified as category D (TPR 15 pc and above) zone. Triple lockdown will be imposed for one week in Muthakkal, Tholicode, Andoorkonam, Karumkulam and Vettoor.

A total of 19 panchayats are in A category ( TPR below 5 per cent) which will not have lockdown restrictions. However, total lockdown will continue on Saturday and Sunday in all categories. Religious places will be open as per protocol on these days. As per the new guidelines, banks can operate allowing customers on weekdays.