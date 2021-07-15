Separate dialysis unit set up for  Covid patients at Neyyattinkara General Hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid-infected people can now get their dialysis done at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital (GH), thanks to a separate dialysis facility set up here meant for dialysis patients who have been confirmed with Covid. Speaker M B Rajesh inaugurated the facility here on Wednesday. A separate wing with two dialysis units has been set up in the hospital for Covid-infected people.

The new facility is replete with a nurse’s station, donning and doffing rooms - for PPE kits, separate entry and exit points, and restrooms. Earlier, dialysis patients who had been confirmed with Covid were referred to the Medical College Hospital. There are 24 dialysis units currently functioning in the General Hospital, but Covidinfected people couldn’t avail the facility.

To fill this gap, the district panchayat stepped in to set up the new facility. “The people who gets affected the most after testing positive for Covid are those who are undergo dialysis. They cannot get dialysis done whatsoever. Over 1,000 beneficiaries can now avail of the dialysis treatment service at the hospital,” says D Suresh Kumar, district panchayat president.