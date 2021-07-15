STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Space for light and laughter

Kochi-based architecture firm Studio Nirvana recently transformed the top floor of an ancestral home into a tranquil space in the lap of nature

Published: 15th July 2021

By  Mahima Anna Jacob
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Studio Nirvana, a Kochi-based architecture and interior design studio, is known for creating sustainable spaces that offer tranquillity and peace. Recently, the firm’s principal designer Avinash Joshy took up an ancestral home in Thrissur that belonged to his friend Prabhakar’s grandparents. The duo and their friends have spent a long time there before settling down in other cities. The project involved revamping the top floor as well.

Initially, the top floor was spread across 600sqft, housing five rooms, and a terrace. “The old structure was mostly used as a gathering space by friends and family. With the renovation, the top floor now serves as a perfect getaway spot, fulfilling its purpose,” says Avinash. 

By connecting rooms and widening the space indoors, Avinash made the top floor into a 1000 sqft area. It overlooks a natural pond on one side, trees, and a paddy field on the other. The firm made use of the green view outside by incorporating three parallel spaces. The series of openings bring in a cool breeze and sunlight throughout.

Avinash and his team were particular about not cluttering the top floor. Space accommodates a central space, terrace, one bedroom, bathroom cum open wardrobe, and pantry. The wide terrace stands out with its partial wooden log roofing, leaving one side open. The open terrace features concrete seating with a planter box as a backrest. The nature surrounding the house elevates the look and feel of the revamped space.

CENTRE SPACE
The central area or the hangout space was given more a darker theme in terms of colour and finishing. “The walls of the room are coated in grey paint. The black oxide flooring connects the entire space,” adds Avinash. The cosy and tranquil central space features one large customized green sofa that can occupy a maximum of six people, and a table sourced from Gulmohar Lane. Old doors have been reused, and metal windows were also incorporated into the interiors.

Bathroom
One bedroom with an attached toilet was converted into a single bathroom with an open wardrobe setup. “Two arch windows inside the washroom lits up the entire space. Smaller partitions separate the bathroom and the open wardrobe,” informs Avinash. A Jaipur rug is placed on the floor.

Pantry 
The pantry can also be viewed as a bar counter. Induction, water supply, and a small sink are provided in the area. A large window opening on the side overlooks the paddy field outside and floods the space with natural light.

