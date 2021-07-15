STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zika virus: Control room opened, part of Anayara declared cluster

In the wake of a spurt in Zika virus cases in the district, the health authorities have set up a control room which began functioning from the office of the District Medical Officer.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a spurt in Zika virus cases in the district, the health authorities have set up a control room which began functioning from the office of the District Medical Officer. Health Minister Veena George who reviewed Zika virus prevention and control measures on Wednesday said the health department has started working on the action plan against vector-borne diseases.

The district has reported 23 Zika cases on Wednesday and a cluster has been declared in a 3-km radius at Anayara - where the maximum cases was detected. Fogging will be carried out for a week at Anayara, Veena said. She also cautioned against the spread of other vectorborne diseases like dengue. Dr Ruchi Jain, joint director of Regional Health Office and an expert delegate sent by the Union Health Ministry to monitor the Zika virus situation, held talks with the officers of the Directorate of Health Services.

Corp’s Covid control room extended to Zika prevention

The control room which coordinates Covid containment activities will also be used for Zika virus prevention activities,. Mayor Arya Rajendran said about 75,000 Covid victims have made calls via the control room. In the last two months, 3,667 people have consulted the control room for various needs. The control room numbers are: 0471-2377702, 0471-2377706

