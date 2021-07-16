All out to mitigate flooding

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While cleaning up of canals in capital used to be taken up on a case-by-case basis, the govt has come up with a comprehensive approach this time by cleaning and desilting all canals simultaneously.Only one bidder has come forward, but govt hopes to complete project in eight months

For the first time, the state government has initiated steps to launch a comprehensive plan to mitigate flooding in the capital. As part of it, the government will take up multiple projects simultaneously to clean up the Amayizhanchan and other major canals running through the heart of the city. Though crores of rupees have been spent over the years to clean up the canals, there still was no respite from the recurring flooding faced by the capital which gets marooned after every heavy rain.

A senior official associated with the initiative said a coordinated and comprehensive effort is being adopted to resolve the issue for the first time. “Normally, the canals are cleaned as part of the pre-monsoon drive. This time, what makes it different is that the government is launching cleaning projects of every canal at the same time. The canals are clogged with garbage and plastic waste. Due to unscientific cleaning, the rainwater doesn’t drain out properly causing flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas,” said the official.

The state government has given the go-ahead for a `25-crore project to clean up the Amayizhanchan canal, which is choked with garbage and silt, and make more room for water. After floating a tender three times, the irrigation department has decided to enter into an agreement with a Palakkad-based company to desilt and clean up Amayizhanchan canal stretching from Kannamoola to Nellikuzhi towards Akkulam.

“Even after tendering, we got only one bidder. As per government norms, we have to float the tender at least three times before awarding it to a single bidder. Because of the current status of the canal, nobody had come forward expressing interest. The canal is heavily polluted because raw sewage being directly released into the water bodies. We have intimated the company and they will be entering into an official agreement with the irrigation department within 30 days. Once the agreement is signed, the agency would launch the cleaning activities within 10 days,” said the official.

The plan is to complete the cleaning project within eight months. However, adverse weather is going to be a challenge. “It’s very challenging to clean and desilt the canal when the water level is high. If weather permits, we plan to complete the project in eight months. The project envisages, cleaning and desilting the canal, construction of a protection wall and laying the sewage line. Kerala Water Authority (KWA) would be handling the sewage component of the project which is worth `11 crore,” the official added.

In addition to `25 crore, the state government has approved `9 crore worth of projects for cleaning up the Ulloorthodu and `5 crore for Pattomthodu. Meanwhile, efforts are on to draw up a project to clean Pazhavangadithodu. Collectively, this would prevent waterlogging to a great extend. “Once all canals are cleaned up, the civic body would be given the responsibility to remove the floating waste on a regular basis. We will be identifying points and a control room would be set up to monitor waste dumping in the canal,” an official associated with the project said.

CUT AND COVER TO PROTECT CANALS UNSCIENTIFIC, SAYS DEPT

The Trivandrum Road Development Corporation Ltd (TRDCL) had earlier implemented a cut and cover project at Vanchiyoor to control flooding and claims it’s more successful than the current project proposed by the irrigation department. The TRDCL had submitted a comprehensive plan a few years back to protect Amayizhanchan canal and claims cut and cover is the suitable way to protect the canals.Former TRDCL MD Anil Kumar Pandala said they had submitted a project proposal to the state government in 2010.

“Unfortunately, the project failed to get clearance. In 2014, we had proposed a J30-crore project to cover the entire Amayizhanchan canal using the cut and cover method. We had done the project at Vanchiyoor in 2015-16 and the area hasn’t faced flooding since then,” said Pandala. However, the irrigation department said the method is unscientific and there is an order from the National Green Tribunal against covering up canals and water bodies. “‘Open the drains’ is the new motto adopted by many developed countries and even in New Delhi, the government is initiating steps to open up the drains covered during the National Games. It’s not easy to clean the box culverts and it’s only practical if proper cleaning is done at least once a month. Keeping the drains and canals open is the ideal way to keep them clean,” an official said.

NO TAKERS FOR SEWERAGE PROJECT

Though the state government has earmarked around Rs 10.5 crore for laying sewage lines along Amayizhanchan canal, the KWA -- the agency entrusted with the project -- is struggling to find a bidder to implement it. A senior KWA official said they have tendered the project four times but failed to find a bidder. “We will not be able to kick off sewage laying work without completing the construction of the retaining wall. The construction of the protection wall along Amayizhanchan canal is included in the AMRUT project and we have deposited J2.75 crore for the purpose.

But according to them, the construction of the wall would cost more. The city corporation would convene a meeting soon with all stakeholders to expedite the work. We believe nobody is interested in taking up the project because there is a lot of preparatory work to be done by another agency,” said the official. “Kadakampally village has to do a resurvey and mark the boundary of the canals. We have sent a letter asking them to carry out the survey,” an irrigation department official said.

SILT PUSHER IMPORT MAY BE DELAYED

The irrigation department is gearing up to procure Rs 3.5 crore worth of machinery to maintain Amayizhanchan canal. However, its efforts to procure a sophisticated silt pusher from Europe is likely to get delayed. “The agency taking up the project is responsible for cleaning the canal and they would be hiring the machinery for the time being. The procurement of the silt pusher is likely to get delayed because of the pandemic,” an official said.