Capital sees 936 new Covid cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district recorded 936 Covid positive cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate stood at 7.2 per cent. 1,158 persons have recovered. In all 9,777 persons are currently being treated for Covid in the district. Among those diagnosed with the disease on Thursday, 846 were infected through contact, including one health worker. Thirteen deaths were recorded in the district.

As many as 2,205 people are in quarantine for showing symptoms of Covid. In all, 32,124 persons are in quarantine. As many as 2,560 people completed the quarantine period without showing any symptoms.

The total number of doses administrated till date stands at 19,18,148. 13,80,140 persons have been administered the first dose while 5,38,008 the second dose. On Thursday, 6,503 doses were administered in the district. Vaccination was conducted in 26 centres.