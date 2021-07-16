New commander assumes office at Coast Guard Station

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commandant Sreekumar G assumed command of the Indian Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam from Commandant V K Varghese in a ceremony held at the station. Commandant V K Varghese, who was in command of the station for more than four years, has been transferred to Kochi and will assume the charge of Indian Coast Guard Store Depot. Commandant Sreekumar G, who hails from Haripad is from the 14th batch Officer of Indian Coast Guard and was commissioned in 1990. He is a recipient of Commendation from Director General Indian Coast Guard for meritorious service on three different occasions in 1996, 2010 and 2014.