New commander assumes office at Coast Guard Station

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commandant Sreekumar G assumed command of the Indian Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam from Commandant V K Varghese in a ceremony held at the station. Commandant V K Varghese, who was in command of the station for more than four years, has been transferred to Kochi and will assume the charge of Indian Coast Guard Store Depot. Commandant Sreekumar G, who hails from Haripad is from the 14th batch Officer of Indian Coast Guard and was commissioned in 1990. He is a recipient of Commendation from Director General Indian Coast Guard for meritorious service on three different occasions in 1996, 2010 and 2014.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Number of Covid deaths in Bihar could be more than official figures: CPI-ML survey
Number of Covid deaths in Bihar could be more than official figures: CPI-ML survey
Japan's Olympic security balancing act leaves few satisfied
Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll tops 150; water level recedes
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa dismisses rumours about his resignation, says not at all true
Entrance exam for engineering necessary to improve quality of pass outs: Anna University former VC
Demand for separate north Karnataka will rise if no monsoon legislature session in Belagavi: JDS leader