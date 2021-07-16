New DIG for Pallippuram CRPF camp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: S Radhakrishnan Nair will take charge as DIG, Pallippuram CRPF camp on Friday. He will replace incumbent DIG Mathew John, who has been transferred to Srinagar. Radhakrishnan, a native of Thiruvallam, joined the CRPF in 1983 on sports quota. From 1983 to 1991, he was a national swimming champion in the breaststroke event. He has represented the country in several international events, including the Asian Games, and won many laurels . He was the recipient of the President’s police medal for meritorious service in 2012.