Cop hurt, jeep destroyed in attack by drug racket

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A police officer was injured and the police jeep got ransacked as cops attached with Neyyar Dam police station allegedly came under the attack of a 20-member gang at Nellikkunnu in the wee hours of Friday. It was civil police officer Tino Joseph, who sustained head injuries, after being hit with stones hurled by the gang, which according to the cops, was part of a drug racket that operated in the locality.

The incident occurred around 1 am when the police party went to the place, which flanks Neyyar wildlife sanctuary, after being informed that a group of men were attacking a family for allegedly leaking information on drug peddling to the police. The police on Thursday had arrested Vaisakh, who is said to be the kingpin, and remanded him in judicial custody.

The remaining members of the gang suspected the involvement of the family in tipping off cops about Vaisakh and staged an attack on their house.When the police team reached the place, they were reportedly outnumbered and came under attack. The gang members used petrol bombs and stones to repel cops, which resulted in injury to one of the policemen and destruction of the vehicle.A senior officer attached with Neyyar Dam station told TNIE that the assailants immediately fled and moved to the forest nearby. “There are forest routes that could lead to Tamil Nadu and hence there are chances of the accused escaping to the neighbouring state,” he said.

COPS OUTNUMBERED

