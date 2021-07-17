STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Real estate, rentals feel pinch

In addition to this, scores of real estate businesses including property rentals have been severely affected because of the work from home policy.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Flats at Kazhakoottam lying vacant after techies on work from home vacated | rep image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In addition to this, scores of real estate businesses including property rentals have been severely affected because of the work from home policy. After the pandemic, many techies who had rented apartments in the Kazhakoottam area vacated the property and moved out permanently. Sajeev Joseph, a builder for the past 18 years, used to have around 50 employees but, owing to the financial crisis, he had to fire 40 of them.

“Nobody is purchasing flats and those who have bought the property are unable to pay back the home loans. Many techies have lost their jobs. Around 15 flats in my complex are lying vacant. Builders are not announcing new projects and many major builders have put on hold their ongoing projects. We can bounce back only when the IT park becomes fully functional. There is no point in constructing more flats without the situation coming back to normal,” said Sajeev, who is one among the many dealing with a similar crisis.

He said there are many people who constructed rental properties attached to their homes. “Many people are in huge debt and unable to pay back the housing loans they took hoping to repay with the rental amounts. Many people expanded their homes, constructed more storeys for renting out,” Sajeev added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real estate
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp