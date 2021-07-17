STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, Thiruvananthapuram to have a waste collection calendar

The company is bringing out a calendar to aid the collection procedure. 

Published: 17th July 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 68 out of 78 local bodies in the district have signed an agreement with the Clean Kerala Company to collect segregated waste from each households and establishments with the help of Haritha Karma Senas. The handover of waste will soon begin. The company is bringing out a calendar to aid the collection procedure. 

Haritha Keralam Mission district coordinator Humayoon D said that members of the senas under all local bodies in the district have been trained on the collection and segregation of waste. Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission and Clean Kerala Company are spearheading the task,” he said.The calendar will rotate between types of waste collected. If footwear and bags are be collected in January, April and July, glass and glass products will be collected in February, May and August. 

E-waste such as tube lights, CFL and batteries and waste clothes will also be collected. Humayoon highlighted that though single-use plastics was banned by the government last year, relaxations had to be made in the wake of the pandemic as only parcel service is allowed in hotels and restaurants. 

“Though there are many alternatives available, most of the hoteliers have being using plastic containers for better packaging. Awareness campaigns are being held against the use of single-use plastics which is harmful not only to human health but also the environment,” said the official. Stricter rules will be implemented as per the bylaws on waste management which includes increasing the fines for littering.

The list of items were banned from January 1, 2020
All kinds of single-use cups, plates, spoons, straws, forks plastic carry bagthermocol and Styrofoam used for decorations paper cups and plates with a plastic coating
Non-woven bags
plastic flags, PVC flex materials

