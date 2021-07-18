STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Carry out scientific study on requirement before hiking Plus I seats’

The record success rate in the SSLC exam this year would naturally warrant a proportional increase in the number of higher secondary seats across the state.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The record success rate in the SSLC exam this year would naturally warrant a proportional increase in the number of higher secondary seats across the state. But academics have pointed out that the annual practice of effecting a state-wide marginal increase of Plus I seats by 20% is not a solution to address the issue as the demand-availability ratio is not uniform across all districts. The Higher Secondary Plus I sector has a total of 3.61 lakh seats.

If VHSE schools, ITIs, ITCs and Polytechnics are taken into account, the number of seats available for SSLC students for higher studies would add up to 4.38 lakh. The number of students who have passed the SSLC examination this year is 4.17 lakh. Meanwhile, around 40,000 students from the CBSE and ICSE streams also join state syllabus courses every year but the exact number this year would be known only at a later stage. “Not all students who pass SSLC take up the Higher Secondary course.

A total of around 75,000 seats are available in VHSE schools, ITIs, ITCs and Polytechnics and these seats too have a fairly good number of applicants. Even if the crossover students from other streams such as CBSE or ICSE are also taken into account, the seat scenario is more or less fairly balanced at present,” said a senior official. Interestingly five southern districts have a surplus of Higher Secondary Plus one seats ranging from 631 to 4,490 when compared to students who have passed SSLC this year. (See table).

On the other hand, northern districts from Malappuram to Kasaragod have a deficit of Plus I seats ranging from 2,812 to 22,329. The unscientific manner in which Plus I batches were allotted is pointed out as the reason for this imbalance. “Over the years, we have been urging the government to undertake a state-wide scientific study on the actual Higher Secondary seat requirement and to correct the imbalance. However, what is being done is a pan-state marginal increase of seats carried out in a highly unscientific manner,” said S Manoj of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association.

Academics have also suggested that the Plus I seat increase should be affected only in proportion to the demand. The centralised allotment process of Plus I seats is a clear indicator of areas where Plus I seats are in huge demand. In 2014 and 2015, a number of new Higher Secondary batches were allotted across the state. Of these, appointment of teachers to 54 batches has not been carried out as minimum student strength of 50 could not be maintained. The lopsided manner in which seat increase was carried out is pointed as the reason for the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC exam
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp