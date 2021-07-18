STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technopark-based firm set to hire 200 workers

One more IT company based in Technopark is all set for round of a large-scale hiring to work in their upcoming projects.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One more IT company based in Technopark is all set for round of a large-scale hiring to work in their upcoming projects. Acsia Technologies, a  company which creates software solutions for major automotive companies, has decided to hire up to 200 employees for developing software for connected, autonomous, shared and electrified automotive technologies. Post-pandemic, many firms housed in Technopark and Infopark had started hiring in big numbers - showing a positive trend in IT sector amid the pandemic.

Acsia recently announced an international collaboration with Finland-based company Basemark for their new partner programme titled ‘Rocksolid Ecosystem’, in which they would associate for developing software-defined car technology. 

The hiring process is expected to start soon and the employees will be allocated to different teams associated with the projects.“We have made some major signings recently with Basemark, Segula Technologies, and some other leading automakers in the world. The development of software will begin in quarter 2 and we need more skilled people with us as the company is expanding;” said Jijimon Chandran, CEO, Acsia Technologies. He added that each project will run for long term once started and the hiring process is expected to be completed in six months. What makes the hiring process exciting is that Acsia has decided on around 60 per cent freshers for the projects.

“The candidates will go through a stringent selection process. Developing software for the automotive industry is a complex and exciting job, which requires people with the right attitude, passion and foundation skills. Once hired, they will undergo training and will be allocated to different teams based on their aptitude and skill. The software in cars needs constant updating. So we always need to have a highly skilled team for development and support,” said Jijimon.

