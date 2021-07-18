STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ten of gang in custody for attacking cops

The Neyyar dam police on Saturday reportedly took ten persons who are part of a drug racket into custody for attacking a civil police officer.

Published: 18th July 2021

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyar dam police on Saturday reportedly took ten persons who are part of a drug racket into custody for attacking a civil police officer. According to police, search is in progress for nine more members of the gang who are in hiding in the dense forest near Neyyar wildlife sanctuary.  

Aman, a 19-year-old youth, who was also part of the gang was arrested earlier in the day. The Kulathummal native was taken to the spot on Saturday as part of evidence collection and later remanded in judicial custody.

On Friday, Tino Joseph, a police officer had sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by the 20-member gang at a house near Neyyar wildlife sanctuary. Tino, whose condition continues to be critical, along with other police personnel rushed to the family’s house after they received information that the family was being attacked by the gang for leaking information of their drug peddling activities.  The assailants also destroyed the police jeep. 

The members staged an attack on the family’s house suspecting they had tipped off the cops regarding Vaisakh, the gang kingpin, who was arrested by the police.

