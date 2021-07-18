Thiruvananthapuram police bust sex racket, to keep tabs on lodges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police will strengthen surveillance on lodges in the capital following reports that some of them have turned in to a safe haven for sex rackets during the lockdown period. As part of this, the police will collect details from the owners and staff of various lodges in the city.

On Friday, an inter-state sex racket -- comprising nine men, eight women, and a minor girl -- was busted after the city police with the help of Assam police raided lodges at Thampanoor and Medical College area. All of the arrested persons are Assam natives.

The immoral trafficking came to light after the Assam police informed the city police that two persons based in Assam are operating a sex racket in the heart of the capital. Subsequently, the city police conducted a surprise raid at a lodge at Thampanoor and took a man and a woman, who was allegedly running the racket masquerading as a couple, into custody. All their ‘customers’ were migrant labourers.

The police have initiated a probe to find if any Keralite is involved in the racket. Among the accused, Musa Ul Haq and Rabul Hussain were the key operators of the racket. The police said these two have been named accused in a human trafficking case registered at a police station in Assam on July 11.

They had been bringing women from Assam to Thiruvananthapuram for flesh trade since the lockdown was imposed in the state last year. A case under the Immoral Traffic Act has been registered by the city police. Musa Ul Haq and Rabul Hussain were produced before the magistrate on Saturday and were taken to Assam. The women who were arrested will also be shifted to various shelter facilities in Assam.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the city police failed to identify the racket which has been operating for the past one year, and acted only based on the tip-off by Assam police. Sources said the raid occurred late Friday after the Assam police called on commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhayay. However, the city police denied such reports.

“We got a tip-off from Assam police long ago. So, the hotels and lodges in the city were under our surveillance. Though the arrested masqueraded as a couple, they were also under surveillance. Now, all members of the racket are arrested. We will continue raids at lodges to keep a tab on such activities here,” Vaibhav Saxena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram told TNIE.