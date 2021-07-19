Issues resolved: Vithura trader Santhosh ready for a new beginning

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Santhosh G S is now a very happy man. The trader from Vithura had been in the limelight when he posted a short selfie video narrating how he was being forcibly evicted from his shop. Santhosh’s plight was largely discussed and with both parties extending an olive branch and resolving the issue, Santhosh has started a new venture. The trader is all set to start a franchisee of a company selling alkaline water purifiers in Vithura.

An excited Santhosh shared his joy of being able to start a new business. “A fancy shop isn’t going to help during the pandemic and I am going ahead with this new venture. One of the promoters of the company reached out to me seeing my plight and now I will set up a franchisee of the company. I hope to start the new shop in Vithura on Monday,” says Santhosh.

On reaching a consensus with his landlord, Santhosh says: “The issue was settled but I may not be able to divulge the details so as to honour our agreement.” TNIE had reported the incident on June 27 when the trader who was running a fancy shop in Vithura was evicted from his shop by his landlord.

The video that Santhosh shared showed the landlord standing by and watching as his people took away all the articles from the shop. Now, with the involvement of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. (KVVES), the issue was resolved amicably. The KVVES held a meeting of the two parties and the issue was resolved in one sitting, according to the traders’ body. “The duo reached a settlement and the issue was resolved amicably. It is always good to avoid conflict,” says S S Manoj, state secretary of KVVES.